Crosby named Art Educator of the Year

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts recently awarded artist Annette Crosby with the 2022 Art Educator of the Year award.
Crosby began teaching at the Turner Center in July 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was influential in structuring art classes with safety protocols in place, center representatives said in a statement.
Crosby has taught more than 40 classes in her time working at the center. Her background in art education allows her to teach both children and adults, assist with summer and winter camps, and facilitate workshops for various organizations and large school groups, center representatives said.
"Crosby has had such a positive impact on the Turner Center and her enthusiasm and dedication do not go unnoticed," they said.
“We are so fortunate to have Annette as our artist in residence at the Turner Center” said Sementha Mathews, center executive director. “Annette pours her heart into her art and into the teaching of our youth and adult patrons. She is truly an asset to our organization and to our overall art education program. This recognition is well deserved.”
Crosby earned a BFA in art education from Valdosta State University, completed her MEd in elementary education and became an art educator at Valdosta Middle School. Crosby exhibits and markets her work at several private and contemporary galleries in Valdosta, Albany, Bainbridge, Saint Simons Island and Jekyll Island.
For more information about art education programs at the Turner Center, visit turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.