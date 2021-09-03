Croft Labor Day gospel sing returns

VALDOSTA – After a break in a three-decade tradition last year due to the pandemic, the annual Colbert Croft Memorial Labor Day Gospel Sing returns.
The concert is scheduled to continue this coming Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
The Gospel Sing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St., organizers said.
Joyce Croft, wife of the late Colbert Croft, traditionally plays piano and sings a few of the more than 5,000 gospel songs that she and her husband wrote and composed.
The Troy Burns Family, New Tradition, Backwood Boys, the Williams Two and the Johnson Two are scheduled to perform during the gospel sing.
"I wake up every Labor Day morning and think, What was I thinking?" Joyce Croft has said in the past. "... But it's always been a good day. The crowds remain consistent through the years."
The gospel sing has been her responsibility for several years. First, through the illness of her husband then after his death several years ago. Since his passing, Colbert Croft has received his statue in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was admitted in the hall of fame in 2014.
The Crofts penned more than 5,000 gospel songs together. The songs include “I Can’t Even Walk (Without You Holding My Hand),” “Flow Through Me,” “I Believe He Died For Me,” “Come Into the Presence,” “Almost Home,” “First Million Years,” “Is That Footsteps That I Hear.”
Numerous artists have performed and recorded the Crofts songs. Country group Alabama recorded “I Can’t Even Walk,” the Crofts’ most popular song, Joyce Croft said.
“He and I were so blessed,” she has said. “We wrote the songs and other people recorded them and played them. We didn’t have to play that circuit for all those years.”
Admission to the concert is free.
More information: Call (386) 303-1276 or (229) 251-6271.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.