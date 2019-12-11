Criss Cross: James Patterson

Alex Cross is likable.
Granted, killers, psychopaths and terrorists hate him. They want to kill him.
But readers love him.
Readers also love Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, Nero Wolfe, etc., but it's hard to think of liking them. They're all odd, eccentric, stand-offish unless they are accusing you of a crime.
But Alex Cross is likable. A reader could imagine having a beer with him. Or at least spending a little time with him late each year as many readers have now been doing annually for more than 20 years.
James Patterson's latest Alex Cross thriller, "Criss Cross," was published recently.
Here, a person self-identifying only as M taunts Cross following the execution of a past suspect apprehended by Cross. M is able to wiggle into Cross' life and mind.
Getting into Cross' life also means insinuating himself into Cross' family. Another aspect of the character that makes him so likable and identifiable. Unlike Holmes, Poirot, etc., Cross has a wife, children, family and friends. He attends track meets and worries about his son's interests, is loved by his ancient grandmother and works with wife, Bree, a police detective captain.
"Criss Cross" also highlights youngest son, Ali. A move that makes sense since the prolific Patterson also simultaneously released a book about the 10-year-old, titled "Ali Cross," a young readers book.
So, Alex Cross remains likable. His family life loving. His career dangerous but thrilling. Another enjoyable visit with the famed detective until late next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.