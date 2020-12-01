Cribb reelected as state commission president

VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Regional Commission Executive Director Lisa Cribb has been reelected to her second two-year term as president of the Georgia Association of Regional Commissions.
GARC’s purpose is to promote the regional efforts of Georgia’s 12 regional commissions in their provision of services to local governments and related state and federal programs, state officials said in a statement.
Cribb has served as executive director of the SGRC since 2015, having filled the role of assistant executive director for the prior 15 years.
Her career at the regional commission began in 1993 when she joined the agency as director of finance. She holds a bachelor's of business administration from Valdosta State University and is a certified public accountant.
“I am honored to have been selected as GARC president for a second term," Cribb said. "I appreciate the confidence that has been placed in me by the GARC board and I look forward to continuing to lead this organization.”
The SGRC is a regional planning and intergovernmental coordination agency which serves 45 municipalities in the 18 counties – Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware of Southern Georgia.
The SGRC partners with local governments to increase the prosperity and quality of life in the region through programs including: Area Agency on Aging, Community and Economic Development, Transportation and Environmental Planning, Geographic Information Systems, Information Technology, Workforce Development and Small Business Loans.
