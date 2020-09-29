Crews battle sludge on I-75

LAKE PARK — State crews planned to work on Interstate 75 near Lake Park Tuesday night, battling sludge.
The inside/left lane of Interstate 75 South was closed in the area of Exit 2/Lake Park Bellville Road so the Georgia Department of Transportation could examine and monitor seepage from the pavement joint, state officials said in a statement.
Sludge seeped through the joint between the inside and middle southbound lanes Monday afternoon during an operation to relocate an existing utility fiber optic line underground. This has affected a short segment of asphalt north of the overpass, the statement said.
Crews planned to be on the interstate at 8 p.m. Tuesday for road testing, requiring the closing of the middle lane as well, but it was expected to reopen within a few hours, according to the statement. The inside lane will remain closed pending a complete examination of the impacted area.
