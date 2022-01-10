VALDOSTA – Rachel Whatley, a Crestwood resident, celebrated her 105th birthday Jan. 9.
Whatley moved to the Valdosta-area more than 60 years ago and she has been a resident of Pruitt Health Crestwood since 2018.
“When we told Ms. Rachel she was turning 105, she was so surprised,” Danielle Sodden, Crestwood activities director, said.
Whatley, who knew her birthday was soon, said she is thankful to be 105.
Whatley was raised on the J.C. Martin Plantation in the Mt. Zion Community of Clayton, Alabama, in the early 1900s.
She is the only living child of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Floyd of Clayton, Alabama. Whatley is the youngest daughter of 13 children — seven girls and six boys.
James R. Pittman, Whatley’s nephew said, “I would love to be there to celebrate with my aunt, I call often to check in on her but I plan to come down at the end of the month to celebrate.”
Pittman said Whatley outlived his mother and her older sister, Cassie, who lived to be 97 years old.
Whatley loves to sing in the hallways and often prays, according to Sodden.
Friends and family of Whatley plan to celebrate the milestone with a party later this month.
Pruitt Health Crestwood also celebrated another resident milestone birthday last year.
Essie Norman celebrated her 103rd birthday in October 2021.
Norman loves the color purple and enjoys getting pampered with her nails and getting her hair done.
Sodden said the nursing home residents and staff observed Whatley’s 105th with a celebration, a tiara and sash for her to wear, as they did for Norman last year.
