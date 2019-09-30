Credit unions host United Way

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia chapter of the League of Southeastern Credit Union’s held its quarterly meeting at the Holiday Inn Conference Center.
The guest presenter was Michael Smith, new Greater Valdosta United Way executive director. Smith made a presentation on the role United Way plays in South Georgia with various nonprofit agencies that assist individuals in need of help, organizers said. He also discussed several new initiatives he started as executive director.
After the meeting, Mike Gudely, Teresa Paulo and Peggy Daniels, board members of the chapter and local credit union executives, gave Smith a check for $1,000. Some of the credit unions in attendance had employees who recently participated in the United Way Day of Caring.
The South Georgia Chapter of Credit Unions is made up of Southeastern Credit Union, Southern Pine Credit Union, Valdosta Teacher’s Credit Union, LOCOGA Credit Union and Berrien Teacher’s Credit Union. The chapter meets quarterly to discuss credit union issues and seek ways to give back to the community.
Mike Gudely, chief executive officer of Southeastern Credit Union and chapter president said, “United Way says they are neighbors helping neighbors. As credit unions, we like to say we’re people helping people. Although we are two entirely different organizations, we have a lot in common relative to service and civic responsibility.”
