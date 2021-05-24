Credit card skimmer found in Valdosta

The Associated PressIn this April 18, 2018 photo, a variety of tools used to skim information from credit cards are displayed at the office of the New York Police Department's Financial Crimes Task Force. The U.S. Secret Service says more than a billion dollars is stolen from U.S. consumers each year by credit card skimmers, money that funds organized crime and which is usually passed back to consumers through higher fees. 

VALDOSTA — Police are urging the public to be careful after a credit card “skimmer” was found in a Valdosta gasoline pump.

At 11:42 a.m. Friday, police responded to a convenience store in the 2000 block of West Hill Avenue after E911 received a call indicating a credit card scanner storage device was located on one of the gas pumps.

These “skimmers” are surreptitiously installed on gas pumps by criminals attempting to steal customers’ credit and debit card information.

A State of Georgia Department of Agriculture Service Inspector told police he located the device while inspecting gas pumps. The device was removed and sent to be processed for evidentiary value.

“The best practice is to check your bank account regularly to ensure you notice any unauthorized transactions. If you locate any immediately notify your bank,” said police Lt. Scottie Johns.

