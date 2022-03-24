VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s sociology department wants to change the name of Troup Street to Mary Turner Street.
If successful, the campaign would change the name of the street from honoring George M. Troup, Georgia's governor from 1823-27, whose plantation, Val d’Aosta, inspired the name of Valdosta, to commemorating Mary Turner, a pregnant woman who died brutally in a wave of South Georgia lynchings.
A rally to change the name of Troup Street is scheduled 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Vallotton Park, 804 Woodlawn Drive, organizers said.
The name-change campaign is led by A Chance to Initiate Opportunities Now, the same VSU sociology club behind the recent name change of Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard.
Due to Valdosta’s 2019-2 ordinance on street name changes, the ACTION group is facing an uphill battle on getting the majority of Troup Street’s residents to sign off on the change, due to the controversial nature of the new name, organizers said.
On May 16, 1918, a plantation owner was murdered, which sparked a series of lynchings throughout the South Georgia region. Mary Turner, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was lynched on the Lowndes-Brooks County line, after she publicly denounced the killers of her husband, Hazel “Hayes” Turner, who was also lynched.
D.J. Davis, a sociology graduate student and member of ACTION, said the change isn’t “politically motivated” or to create “a racial blame game” but rather to commemorate history.
“The rationale behind this change is that symbols help to legitimize power. We have countless Confederate street names and monuments across the South that commemorate some ugly parts of that history,” he said.
“We’re not trying to throw what happened to Mary Turner in white people’s faces. Rather, we want to commemorate her bravery and remind the city that despite all the work we’ve accomplished in the last 100 years, we still have a ways to go.”
The rally, hosted in conjunction with Bassic Audio and Performance, the Valdosta Coalition of Peace and Justice, and Citizens Against Violence, is free to the public and will also include a Kid’s Zone so all residents can participate.
For more information, contact Davis at (229) 740-3207.
