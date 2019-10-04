Crafts show benefits caregivers

VALDOSTA – Caregiving is never-ending, according to one nonprofit group.
Alzheimer’s Caregivers Time-Out provides families respite from caring for family members who suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“We give caregivers that much needed time out while giving the client a place to make new friends and share what memory or talents they can remember,” said Ann Walker-Smith, executive director.
To increase awareness of its services, ACTO sponsors an arts and crafts show, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Valdosta Masonic Lodge, 1650 River St.
Staff will be present to speak about ACTO.
The show is designed to shine a light on local home crafters, Smith said.
Vendors offer handmade ornaments, homemade dog treats, jewelry, oil paintings, baked goods, painted gourds, Christmas items, peanut brittle, jams and jellies.
“(The show) gives the crafter a place to display their crafts that doesn’t cost a lot and gives them the confidence to maybe enter larger shows,” Smith said.
Vendors are still being accepted. The fee is $20.
Pulled pork sandwich meals will be sold for $8. Vendors may purchase a meal for $5.
More information: Call (229) 245-9094; (229) 563-2435; and actovaldosta@live.com.
