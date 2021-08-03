COVID-related hospitalizations continue to rise

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported another increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 early this week.
SGMC reported having 59 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday. The hospital reported no new virus-related deaths, with the number staying at 298 since the start of the pandemic.
Lowndes County reported an increase of 50 cases during the past few days, with about 8,300 people being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported no additional virus-related deaths since last week; 150 Lowndes deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more than 5,800 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC has released 1,697 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported more than 36,000 vaccinations, showing 36,334 vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
Statewide, Georgia has reported more than 936,400 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of more than 4,000 cases since late last week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The GDPH has recorded 18,700 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,900 probable deaths. The state has reported 249,100 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 67,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with more than 11,400 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.8 million with more than 84,700 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDPH reports about 4.75 million have had at least one shot and 4.18 million are fully vaccinated.
