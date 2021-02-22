COVID-19 Webinar scheduled

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Divine 9, National Pan-Hellenic Council and the South Health District Department of Health co-hosts a COVID-19 webinar, "Vaccination Facts vs. Myths," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25.
The Valdosta Divine 9 consists of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, organizers said in a statement.
Register in advance for this webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eAWh4wy_RKGu3ing4Dq6PQ
After registering, people will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
