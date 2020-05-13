STATENVILLE — Leigh Ann Combass and Sara Hamlett were suiting up for work in a parking lot Wednesday.
In their case, “suiting up” involves protective masks, gloves and gowns.
The ladies, both registered nurses, work for the Echols County Health Department, part of the multi-county South Health District. Wednesday, they were setting up shop for COVID-19 drive-through testing at the department’s location on Ga. 94 in Statenville.
Combass said the department offers the tests twice a week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Echols County is one of the most sparsely populated counties in Georgia, with a population of just over 4,000; Combass said that since the department started the twice-weekly testing May 6, 24 people have taken advantage of it.
The drive-through service is by appointment only, and results take 3-7 days to come back, she said.
Two kinds of tests are offered, based on various factors: nose swabs and nasopharyngeal tests, which essentially involve swabbing farther back, Combass said.
The nurses encourage people coming through for testing to wear masks and have some to give test recipients if needed, she said.
Combass said the South Health District has done a “very good” job promoting the testing offers through social media.
Echols County had eight confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday but no related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Elsewhere in the district, 21 people were tested at a first-time mobile COVID-19 testing site set up in the Ora Lee West neighborhood Tuesday, according to a statement from the health district.
The South Health District, which covers 10 counties, has performed more than 2,400 tests. Free testing is available to all Georgians, including those without symptoms, the statement said.
Those interested in being tested should call their local health department or visit www.southhealthdistrict.com to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.