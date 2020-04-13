VALDOSTA — The impact of COVID-19 and the resulting stay-at-home orders on gas prices continued to be seen last week as Valdosta prices, as well as those on state and national scales, continued to fall.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $1.77, down nine cents from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in Valdosta Monday was $1.59 per gallon at a store on Madison Highway, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta was tied with Columbus Monday for having the fourth highest gasoline prices among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $1.86 per gallon, down seven cents in seven days, while the Georgia average of $1.71 per gallon was down five cents in the same period, AAA said.
The national gas price average has steadily declined for seven weeks, pushing the average cheaper by 61 cents to $1.86 today. Since late February, U.S. demand for gasoline has decreased 44% as gasoline inventories build across the country, according to a statement from AAA.
“We are seeing fast and furious gasoline demand destruction. The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper.”
On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus (OPEC+), led by Saudi Arabia, announced historic global crude productions cuts.
“While the production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand,” Casselano said.
