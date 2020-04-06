QUITMAN — A COVID-19 coronavirus case was found at a nursing home in Brooks County, according to the state health department.
Fellowship Home at Brookside on Fellowship Home Lane was on a list of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases released late last week by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The coronavirus case was found March 28, said John LaHood, chief executive officer of Fellowship Home.
He said the case involved an 88-year-old woman who was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.
“We have been in touch with her family almost daily, and she is in stable condition,” LaHood said.
Gov. Brian Kemp offered National Guard help in cleaning, operating and training staff at nursing homes with COVID-19 cases. A spokesman for the governor said nursing home owners had to make a request before guard troops would be sent to help.
LaHood said Fellowship Home requested help and guardsmen came down for a day with supplies and disinfectants “that we didn’t have access to … we appreciated their help very much.”
Fellowship Home has taken several precautions against the coronavirus, including blocking visitation, requiring the use of masks and gloves by employees and having workers wear full-body suits while handling “symptomatic” residents, LaHood said.
All residents and their families were notified of the COVID-19 case, he said, and two staff members were sent home.
“The staff has done a fantastic job,” LaHood said. “They have really risen to the challenge.”
The health department list showed 47 long-term care facilities in Georgia with COVID-19 cases as of last week.
