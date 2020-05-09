ATLANTA – Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 70 Saturday afternoon across the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 7 p.m. update.
According to the 7 p.m. report, Georgia has 32,568 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
There have been 1,401-related deaths with 5,988-related hospitalizations, public health data states. A total of 235,324 tests have been completed for COVID-19 across the state, according to the data.
There have been more than 1,400 intensive care admissions relating to COVID-19, according to the report.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.