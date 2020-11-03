HAHIRA – The Hahira City Council work session and meeting, regularly scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, respectively, have been canceled due to COVID-19 exposure by personnel.
Business to be considered will be postponed until the December work session and council meetings, scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 1, 2020, and 6 p.m., Dec. 3, respectively.
Contact City Hall during normal business hours, (229) 794-2330, for further information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.