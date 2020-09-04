COVID-19 claims Clinch County coroner

HOMERVILLE — Felton Roundtree, Clinch County’s longtime coroner and a fixture in the Clinch County community, passed away Thursday, a county official said.
Roundtree, 70, the owner of Roundtree Funeral Home, died from COVID-19, said W.G. Smith, deputy coroner.
Smith, who also worked alongside Roundtree at the funeral home for 36 years, said his friend was born in Patterson and obtained an associate degree from the Gupton-Jones School of Mortuary Sciences in Atlanta.
The funeral home’s website says he became a licensed funeral director and embalmer in 1975.
Roundtree purchased the funeral home in Homerville in July 1982, and Smith joined the company in September 1983.
Roundtree was elected county coroner in 1982 and held the post continuously until his death. Smith said Roundtree chose not to run for reelection this year; Christopher Smith had no opposition in the primary and will take over the position on Jan. 1, 2021. W.G. Smith will carry out coroner’s duties until then.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with (Felton Roundtree),” W.G. Smith said. “He was one of the finest gentlemen I have ever known … he treated everybody equally. His motto was ‘Service with honor and dignity.’”
Roundtree and his wife, Bobbie, have six children and 16 grandchildren, the funeral home’s website said. He was a member of New Vision Church of God. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
