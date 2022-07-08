VALDOSTA – COVID-19 cases are rising across the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District and public health officials remind people of the importance of vigilance.
From June 2 to July 6, there were 1,900 new cases reported across the 10 counties served by SHD, health officials said in a statement. Those counties are Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner.
Total cases as well as case increases for each county from June 2 to July 6 were:
Ben Hill: Total cases, 4,402; case increase, 84.
Berrien: Total cases, 5,079; case increase, 103.
Brooks: Total cases, 3,525; case increase, 86.
Cook: Total cases, 5,059; case increase, 145.
Echols: Total cases, 950; case increase, 12.
Irwin: Total cases, 1,957; case increase, 46.
Lanier: Total cases, 2,353; case increase, 62.
Lowndes: Total cases, 32,399; case increase, 968.
Tift: Total cases, 11,973; case increase, 327.
Turner: Total cases, 2,649; case increase, 67.
"These totals include both antigen (rapid) and PCR positive cases," health officials said. "It is important to remember that, with increased access to at-home COVID tests, these totals only account for new cases reported to public health.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported a rise of virus-related hospitalizations this past week.
"SHD asks that anyone who tests positive with an at-home test to stay at home for at least five days and until your symptoms have resolved."
Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging and South Health District officials encourage all eligible individuals who have not been vaccinated to do so.
“While we are not seeing the rate of increase that we have seen in previous surges, any increase is something to be taken extremely seriously,” said Dr. William Grow, M.D., FACP, district health director. “If you have not been vaccinated or are not up-to-date on your booster schedule, now is the perfect time.”
In addition to vaccination, South Health District continues to encourage everyone to practice other mitigation steps including social distancing when possible, hand washing, avoiding crowded settings and staying home if sick.
If experiencing any symptoms of illness, schedule a test through the local health department, hospital, private provider or pharmacy. If testing negative, but continue to not feel well, stay home until feeling better, health officials said.
"Whether it is COVID, the flu, a cold or 'just allergies,' if you are not feeling well, stay home," they added.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination or booster appointment and "remember that free at-home COVID test kits are available at all South Health District health departments," health officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.