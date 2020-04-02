VALDOSTA – When Sherry Brown tried ordering a bunch of green bananas online Monday morning, she met the unexpected.
The Hahira resident is working from home and sheltering in place due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Her elderly mother lives with her.
She has been utilizing a grocery store service that delivers groceries to customers who order through the store’s website.
While attempting to purchase her bananas, Brown entered the number one in the quantity entry space – of course, thinking she was ordering one bunch.
An hour and a half later after completing her virtual shopping, her door bell rang. Her groceries were at her door, and in her bags was one banana; not a bunch, just a single banana.
A friend saw a Facebook post she made about the order and purchased her a bunch of bananas. The friend left the bananas on Brown’s porch.
“I will pay more attention going forward, but the ... delivery is worth it to me,” she said.
Brown hasn’t done much in-store grocery shopping since the pandemic hit though she said she does plan to go through the drive-through pharmacy.
The two times she has been inside of a grocery store in the past three weeks, she has carried personal wipes and she has stayed away from others, she said.
She has been using the Publix program, ordering her groceries Saturday night for Sunday afternoon delivery.
She said she will continue grocery delivery until the community is back into what she calls a normal world.
“Who knows, I may continue that when we are back to normal,” Brown said. “I don’t like to grocery shop.”
Her virtual shopping doesn’t end at buying food items. The self-proclaimed Amazon addict said she has always purchased coffee, clothes and hair products online.
Brown said she sees herself taking advantage of drive-through and pick-up services offered by restaurants though she hasn’t done so, yet.
Her concern has been exposure to the coronavirus from the employee making her food though she noted she could possibly be mistaken.
“I know the restaurants are taking every precaution. Many of my friends have done pick-up and are impressed by the curbside service with gloves,” Brown said. “I am not saying I won’t. In fact, I see myself doing that soon as eating in is getting old.”
Sarah Lowe of Valdosta has tried delivery and takeout at restaurants. In doing so, she said she and her husband are supporting small businesses.
She prefers in-store shopping to purchase only what she needs.
Lowe said she practices safe distancing by keeping at least six feet apart from other shoppers – a guideline that’s been consistently advised by state and local officials through the pandemic.
She keeps her hands away from her face after touching items. Once in her car or at home, she sanitizes and washes her hands.
Though most of her shopping is done inside the stores, she uses curbside service at PetSmart to purchase food and supplies for her “fur babies.”
“I kind of like that service,” Lowe said. “I ordered it, drove up and called once there and a nice man walked out with the items and put them in my trunk. Never had to get out of the car. I appreciate their efforts and others doing this type of service.”
Lowe said she has not been affected when shopping for items considered to be scarce.
Shelves of many major retailers have either been running low on some household essentials or the stores don’t have them at all. Items such as hand sanitizer, disinfectant, toilet paper, tissue and paper towels.
When Lowe sees tissue available, she said she grabs an extra pack for church friends with large families in the case they need it.
With students out of school, and some jobs closed, snack foods and meats have been in high demand as people have been at home cooking more.
Some stores have limited the amount of products customers can purchase.
For example, a note at Publix on Inner Perimeter Road by the ground beef reads only two packs per person can be bought.
Tape is also seen in stores such as Dollar General on Bemiss Road establishing a six-feet distance between customers.
With Gov. Brian Kemp issuing a shelter-in-place order this week, virtual grocery shopping will likely increase in the coming weeks.
