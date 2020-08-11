COVID-19 affects student exchange program

VALDOSTA – Three young girls from Italy, Germany and the Czech Republic were miles away from home at the brink of a deadly viral pandemic.
Ranging from ages 16-18, the foreign exchange students feared they could not return home if borders closed due to COVID-19.
Rebecca Kung, area representative for International Student Exchange, guided them through those tense days.
Two of the exchange students were placed in Lowndes County while one was placed in Berrien County with Kung. She hosted Tereza Ingrova, a student from the Czech Republic.
Initially, the students believed the virus would be contained in Asia and not make its way across the waters though Ingrova knew the chances of an epidemic or pandemic occurring, Kung said.
Coming from their native lands in July 2019, the three students were scheduled to return home in May. Due to the pandemic, two of them did not leave until July while Ingrova opted to head home March 23, Kung said.
Kung said she was concerned about putting the three students on planes due to the spread of the virus.
“The only fact I was sure of was that the best way to fight against the pandemic was to try to stop the spread of the virus,” she said.
“My first thought was that if we began moving students around internationally, that would only exacerbate the global situation. Also, if a student were to become a carrier and bring the virus home to their parents, that would only be endangering their homes, communities and possibly every individual they came in contact with on their journey home.”
Connecting flights was a concern, as well, due to closing borders.
“The last thing I would want is a student to be in a foreign country (to them and me) without any support of any kind,” Kung said.
When Ingrova attempted to fly home in late March, Kung said she was faced difficulties when she got to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and discovered flights were limited. Kung said the 18-year-old spent the night in the airport.
Not wanting her to be alone, and due to Ingrova’s pending fear, Kung asked a coworker to stay with Ingrova until she boarded the plane.
“She phoned us saying that she was afraid to leave the airport to go to a hotel because the airlines had not assigned a new flight to her,” Kung said.
"In fact, many students were left without a seat on their arranged flight back to Europe. She stated that she was among many Europeans from different countries and agencies all in similar situations, international students trying to return home during a pandemic.”
The Italian and German students' trip home was not a problem in July as airport officials better understood how to handle travels during a pandemic, Kung said, calling the exchange students journey home “a smooth transition.”
The host families treated the students as if they were their own children and took on the role of ensuring their safety – and as for Kung, she said she respected Ingrova’s decision to leave sooner than later though she did not agree with the choice.
“According to Tereza, her natural parents allowed her to make the decision without anyone else’s input. Perhaps they felt as though she was mature enough to make the decision,” Kung said.
“The world was not ready for this virus. No matter how much time in advance communities outside of Asia were given to prepare, they simply chose not to address the public health issue proactively. I was strongly opposed to the decision but as long as her natural parents went along with her decision to travel, it was not within my control.”
She said it will be a while before she places international students in the region due to the pandemic.
She said with Americans struggling daily with the pandemic, welcoming anyone from outside of the area would be challenging.
“These are unchartered waters for every individual involved. Also, with the economy, many families are coping with day-to-day lives and not able to think about luxuries like hosting an exchange student,” Kung said.
“With fewer host families and few students, the international exchange programs have lost a lot of funding. Of course, as a nation we need to focus on American students first.”
Regulations both nationally and internationally are changing as communities continue fighting COVID-19, she added.
“Until we at least have a treatment for the virus and travel rules rapidly change, it is impossible to foresee the situation students would be entering,” Kung said.
Though her program is currently at a standstill with no exchange students coming into the region, she said she believes better days are coming.
She said she hopes the pandemic helps people understand the need to behave as one human race rather than separate groups among the human race.
“International exchange is a vital way to build relationships and understanding among different people and countries,” Kung said.
“This virus simply wants to survive. Humans need to prioritize our survival as a race rather than lack empathy for those who have lost loved ones. In this case, prioritizing the public’s safety, also prioritizes your individual safety. I ... hope everyone chooses to be safe.”
