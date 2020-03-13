Valdosta City Schools has decided to close the school district effective Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, March 27. Lowndes County school system will also close from March 16 - 27 and Scintilla Charter Academy will close beginning March 16 until further notice. Valwood will be closed beginning March 16 and will remain closed through their spring break, which is March 30-April 4. Highland Christian Academy and Georgia Christian School will also be closed for at least two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
