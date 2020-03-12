VALDOSTA – As people continue to prepare for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, one local band is now being forced to alter its upcoming tour due to recent travel bans.
Machinist!, based out of Valdosta, was slated to perform an East Coast tour with the Denmark-based band Oxx toward the end of March but plans changed when President Donald Trump imposed international travel restrictions Wednesday, March 11.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Trump announced a month-long passenger travel ban from 26 European nations to the United States beginning midnight Friday.
The New York Times reported Thursday the ban applies to “people who are not U.S. citizens who in the past two weeks have been in European nations that are part of the Schengen Area,” including Denmark.
“For us, it’s a big deal because a lot of planning goes into bringing a band from another continent all the way across the ocean,” Jeff Hill, Machinist! lead singer, said.
“It’s kind of like we have to play cleanup, kind of, because a lot of people were excited to see this band; a lot of people are bummed out that they’re not going to be at these shows.”
Hill said Oxx’s absence leaves room for disappointed ticket holders not wanting to attend performances or will lead them to ask for refunds.
Fans aren’t the only group feeling the effect of the COVID-19; musicians are taking a hit due to show cancellations, he said.
“It’s kind of devastating for a lot of musicians right now because a lot of people make their living doing this,” Hill said.
The tour is scheduled to kick off in Orlando, Fla., then head to Valdosta then Atlanta. From there, performers will take it to Charlotte, S.C.; Norfolk, Va.; Harrisonburg, Va.; Boston, Jersey City, N.J., New York, and Philadelphia.
Staying clear of COVID-19 symptoms is a concern for Machinist!, Hill said, confirming the band will be taking precautions while on the road.
Aside from keeping their hands washed, band members will have sanitizers at their merchandise tables, not shake hands and will keep their distance, he said.
At the moment, he said there is no intention to cancel the tour.
Travel information can be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of State websites.
Traveling has been a bit of concern for residents in Lowndes County.
Jim Galloway, executive director of the Valdosta Regional Airport, said traffic in the airport parking lot has noticeably decreased by about 25% or more. He said the empty parking spaces were “most notable” Wednesday.
There are three commercial departures coming out of the airport via Delta Air Lines and heading to Atlanta. A Wednesday afternoon flight with 50 seats only had 22 people on it, Galloway said.
Atlanta is one of the 11 CDC-approved airport sites allowing U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents and certain family members to enter the U.S., according to a statement from Delta Air Lines.
“Delta continues to work closely with U.S. authorities following President Trump’s directive on travel between Europe and the United States,” the statement read.
Fees have been waived for customers wishing to change their flights traveling to, from or through Europe and the United Kingdom through May 31; fares have also been capped for travel to Europe, the statement read.
The ban has affected plans for some Lowndes residents who have plans to travel to some of the countries listed under the ban, said Jane Shelton, president of South Georgia Travel.
Though there are customers canceling trips due to COVID-19, she said they are not canceling out of fear of getting the virus.
“Because of the travel restrictions that are being imposed by local countries and government, it’s affecting people who would otherwise travel,” she said. “In fact, the majority of the people who are calling there is more of a fear of being quarantined than it is the fear of getting the virus.”
Bonnie Worrick, travel designer of Direct Accommodations, echoes the sentiment. She, too, interacts with customers who are worried about being quarantined.
Both Shelton and Worrick said COVID-19 is affecting the traveling industry overall.
“The cruise lines have already taken a hit,” Worrick said. “I know the airlines are going to take a hit. … Everybody is kind of dealing with what’s going on day to day.”
She said cruise lines have been accommodating with any changes.
“The great thing about this is we are fortunate because we are able to help our clients no matter what,” Worrick said. “I see so many people out there and trying to change their travel plans and being on hold for hours.”
Shelton confirmed some flight rates have been lowered since the reveal of COVID-19.
“If anyone wants to travel, now’s a good time to do so,” she said.
She has clients who have headed to South America, the Sandals Resorts and other parts of the Caribbean.
Both Shelton and Worrick advise residents to be cautious and optimistic and not live in panic.
