VALDOSTA – Several eating establishments have altered business practices and the way they serve the community as COVID-19 cases arise in Lowndes County.
They’ve taken to social media to make their announcements. In their postings, the eateries have explained their concern for the safety and health of their customers and staff members.
Some are refraining from cash payments and are only accepting credit or debit cards.
Some have closed their dining rooms and are only offering curbside pick-up. In an effort to remain open, they’re posting their menus online and are accepting phone orders.
Friends Grille and Bar, Gud Coffee Company, Mom and Dad’s Italian Restaurant are among some of the restaurants following this practice.
In a Facebook video statement, Randy DeCoudres, Friends co-owner, also announced the closure of the dining room at the Woodstack BBQ Tavern. The Salty Snapper is closed until further notice, he said.
Friends is open for lunch and dinner curbside pick-up while Woodstack is open from noon-7 p.m. for pick-up.
“For us to make it and for us to try and provide for 130 employees, we ask that you please continue to support us,” DeCoudres said in the video statement.
Like other restaurants, such as Steel Magnolias, he encouraged the purchasing of gift cards for future dining for anyone not interested in takeout.
DeCoudres said his establishments still offer catering.
“It’s going to take the whole community sticking together, y’all supporting us (and) us supporting y’all, to make it through this difficult and uncomfortable time,” he said in the statement.
In an effort to attract customers, some restaurants have promoted their outside seating including Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, Steel Magnolias and Covington’s Dining and Catering.
Jessie’s is also accepting phone orders for to-go, said Mikki Hudson, owner.
Gud Coffee Company is only utilizing its walk-up window in the alley way until further notice. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, per an online posting.
Effective Tuesday, March 17, Cajun Wild Crab closed its dining room and has moved to to-go orders only from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., per an online posting.
Staff at Mom and Dad’s said orders will be bagged in “a much less hectic sterilized work area by gloved employees” and will be delivered to homes or will be available for curbside pick-up, per an online posting.
Mom and Dad’s is one of the restaurants not accepting cash payments.
“There is no reason to panic at all. We are simply accepting the fact that Mom and Dad’s is one of Valdosta’s most popular restaurants that frequently serves customers from all over the United States and the world, and we could become a vehicle for damage to our beautiful and loving community unknowingly,” staff said in an online statement.
“This is the first step to a safer tomorrow, and we appreciate your help in fashioning a new style of service and business that will keep up with the changing landscape in 2020. This isn’t forever, but it’s for now.”
Franchises are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with additional precautionary measures in their establishments.
John Cywinski, president of Applebee’s Grill and Bar, posted a statement on the restaurant’s website explaining the increase in cleaning frequencies, sanitizing and disinfecting at its locations.
Lowndes County has two Applebee’s locations on Inner Perimeter Road and North St. Augustine Road.
Applebee’s Car-side To-Go and Applebee’s Delivery via applebess.com and its delivery partners are available for anyone preferring to eat at home, Cywinski said in a statement.
On its website, Chick-fil-A has announced the temporary closure of its dining rooms “to help limit person-to-person contact.”
Some Chick-fil-A sites will only offer drive-through service while others will offer options for takeout, delivery and mobile orders.
The chain’s Inner Perimeter Road location has drive-through service and curbside delivery via the Chick-fil-A app, according to a Facebook posting. The St. Augustine Road location is open for drive-through.
The Chick-fil-A site in the Valdosta Mall is available for carryout only, according to mall staff.
Other franchises such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Chilli’s Bar and Grill are promoting delivery and curbside pick-ups on their websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.