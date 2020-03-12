VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will be suspending instruction for two weeks beginning March 16, according to a statement from the university Thursday.
VSU is following the University System of Georgia's direction on the COVID-19 situation.
USG sent an update to presidents of all 26 institutions Thursday evening stating “students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020.”
Students living in dorms are not being asked to move out for the remainder of the semester. Universities have been told to “establish a mechanism” to safely accommodate those students on campus.
Classes at Valdosta State University will still take place Friday, March 13.
Georgia Military College released a statement that all of its 14 campuses, which includes Valdosta, will remain open but it will continue to follow the recommendations by the CDC and Department of Education.
On Wiregrass Georgia Technical College's website, President Tina Anderson issued a statement that reads: "We are asking if you are sick and have symptoms to stay home. You will need to email your instructor, do not come to the campus. You need to avoid contact with other people as much as possible except to seek medical care. You will need to call your doctor and share your symptoms with them and follow their instructions."
According to both Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, they do not plan to close Friday, March 13, and were continuing to discuss the situation.
All schools will continue to update via websites and social media.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
