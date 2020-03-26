VALDOSTA — Need a trim or some tattoo work? You’re going to have to wait.
Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Lowndes County and the cities of Valdosta, Hahira, Lake Park, Remerton and Dasher revised their joint emergency order Thursday to add shutdown of personal grooming businesses.
The updated order prohibits the operation of hair and nail salons, body waxing, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy and other personal grooming businesses. This updated order went into effect and will last through April 6, according to a statement from the City of Valdosta.
Barber shops and beauty salons are included in the closure, said Ashlyn Johnson, spokeswoman for the City of Valdosta.
All businesses are expected to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by ensuring, at minimum, a six-foot distance between all patrons and limiting occupancy to no more than 10 individuals at any given time.
The original emergency order, issued Tuesday, closed all restaurant dine-in facilities and urged a voluntary, though not mandatory, stay-at-home policy throughout the county.
