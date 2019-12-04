VALDOSTA — December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and the Lowndes County DUI Court will hold a graduation ceremony, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 13, at the Lowndes County Judicial Complex, fourth floor.
The graduation will recognize three graduates who have completed the program, court officials said.
The Lowndes County DUI Court is a voluntary, post-conviction, treatment-based program for people who have been convicted multiple times for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or other drugs, court officials said.
The DUI Court program offers enhanced supervision, counseling and treatment to help participants function in the community with continuing support and accountability. The program lasts a minimum of 15 months.
The mission of the court is to "confront the underlying substance abuse issues of multiple offense DUI offenders, reduce recidivism and increase public safety in our community by requiring individualized substance abuse counseling and treatment while providing enhanced supervision and individual accountability," court officials said.
The DUI Court uses a "strong team approach (judge, prosecutor, defense attorney, substance abuse treatment specialist, law enforcement, probation officer, and others), forcing the offender to deal with his/her substance abuse problem," court officials said. "The court had its first court session in January of 2016 and has had 30 participants previously graduate from the program."
According to the National Center for DWI Courts, Lowndes County DUI Court is one of more than 700 DUI courts in the United States helping get repeat DUI offenders off Lowndes County roadways by providing offenders with the accountability and treatment needed to return to being productive members of society.
The graduation ceremony is "evidence of the tremendous impact the Lowndes County DUI Court has had on our community," court officials said.
To RSVP, contact Stacey Bass, sbass@lowndescounty.com.
