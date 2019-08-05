Courson to lead aging agency

WAYCROSS – Scott Courson has been named as director of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging by Executive Director Lisa Cribb.
In his new role, Courson, a long-time employee of the SGRC, will "lead efforts to develop, provide, coordinate and advocate for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults and persons with disabilities, along with their families and caregivers, in living longer, living safely and living well," state officials said.
Courson officially assumed the position of AAA director July 1, replacing former AAA Director Wanda Taft, who retired at the end of June. Prior to her retirement, Taft had more than two decades of dedicated and loyal service to the communities and the individuals served by the SGRC. Taft was the AAA director for more than 17 years.
As AAA director, Courson will oversee all aging programs and contracts for services to include information and assistance through the AAA Aging and Disability Resource Connection, the elderly legal assistance program, the Alzheimer’s adult day care program, the Money Follows the Person program, the nursing home transitions program, home modification services, the elderly and disabled waiver program, caregiver education programs, wellness programs, care consultation services, nutrition and senior center services and assistive technology labs.
Courson joined the regional commission’s AAA in 2000, serving first as an aging program manager before being promoted to an aging program coordinator and later promoted again to aging assistant director. He also served on the Georgia Gerontology Society Board of Directors for several years.
"Recognized both locally and statewide for his strong work ethic and great compassion for elderly adults, Courson has been the recipient of two very prestigious awards," state officials said. "In 2017, he was the recipient of the Georgia Gerontology Society’s Louis Newmark Award in recognition of his contributions and years of service to aging. The following year, he was awarded the Beverly Littlefield Award by the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Aging Services for his commitment to aging services."
Courson holds a bachelor’s degree in health-care management from South University, an associate’s degree in biology from Waycross College and a certificate in gerontology from Valdosta State University Continuing Education.
The SGRC’s Area Agency on Aging develops, provides, coordinates and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers in the 18 counties of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware.
