VALDOSTA – The National Weather Service in Tallahassee is coming to Valdosta to host a basic and advanced storm spotter training course.
Topics to be covered include thunderstorm basics, storm structure, how to identify severe weather features, how to report severe weather, severe weather safety guidelines, principles of convection, severe weather forecasting and basics of interpreting radar, organizers said.
The course is sponsored by the volunteer program SKYWARN, which is a group of trained weather spotters who provide reports of hazardous weather to National Weather Service offices nationwide, according to organizers.
“We discuss severe weather safety as well as where to find and how to interpret weather information, so this goes beyond how to be a weather spotter,” said Justin Pullin, meteorologist. “However, the importance of the spotter program is for concerned citizens to be our eyes and ears on the ground as we cannot see everything that is going on (even on radar) from our location in Tallahassee.”
The course will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lowndes County EOC, 250 Douglas St. It is free and open to the public with no pre-registration required.
Questions can be sent to justin.pullin@noaa.gov.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.