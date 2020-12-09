HAHIRA – A Hahira couple is giving other couples a night out in front of the outdoor big screen.
Husband and wife Todd and Michelle Pitchford sponsor Date Night in December, 7 p.m., Dec. 19, at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St.
"Michelle and I decided to host the December Date Night at the depot to give adults an outing with a Christmas theme," Todd Pitchford said.
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" will show. Jessie's Restaurant and Catering will have alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and snacks, he said.
Both advanced and gate tickets are available. The cost is $15 for watching the movie, a snack and a beverage. Additional drink tickets are available for $5 each or five for $20.
Pre-sale tickets can be bought and picked up at the depot's gate.
Call Todd Pitchford, (229) 460-8121, for ticket purchasing. They can also be bought via CashApp, $toddpitchford1073.
