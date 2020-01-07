VALDOSTA – Local politicians will try to resolve Service Delivery Strategy again Wednesday.
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the commission chambers. The meeting was called to consider a new SDS agreement, according to a statement from Lowndes County Clerk Paige Dukes.
When asked whether Mayor John Gayle or Mayor-elect Scott James Matheson negotiated the new agreement, Dukes said only commissioners and city council members participated in the new version.
The meeting is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.