LAKE PARK – Beautification, water treatment, rural transportation and homelessness topped one session during the Lowndes County Commission retreat.
County commissioners spent three days earlier this month at the Quail Branch Lodge, reviewing items for the coming year. The Valdosta Daily Times attended the sessions and is presenting a series of articles on the retreat.
This session started with a focus on beautification. Commissioners discussed an effort to make the county more visually appealing.
To increase local "curb appeal," Bill Slaughter, chairman of the county commission, said beautification is a driver for economic opportunities. County staff said the public works department will institute a litter clean-up program in tandem with county lawn-mowing crews for more consistent litter pick up.
Staff next brought up water-connection fees, saying last fiscal year the county totaled $700,000 in collections and had already collected $300,000 this fiscal year. Paige Dukes, county clerk and public information officer, suggested water-connection fees be reviewed and possibly changed.
When asked about potential improvements to the water-treatment system, county staff said a peroxide system upgrade would cost an estimated $250,000-300,000.
Conversation moved toward rural transportation options.
Initial discussion centered on the Georgia Department of Transportation 5307 grant for small urban transit and the 5311 grant for rural transit.
As of Dec. 31, the county ended funding for MIDS Transportation, Inc., which facilitated urban-to-urban transportation.
“We’re bleeding and we cannot continue to lose money," Slaughter told The Valdosta Daily Times in November. "(MIDS) can’t continue to lose money, so we decided to end the program Dec. 31.”
Commissioner Clay Griner said he does not want to fund a 5307 program but would prefer the 5311 option. Commissioner Mark Wisenbaker said he does not think the county needs to run buses to Valdosta from the unincorporated areas of Lowndes.
Slaughter said Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber told him the city would have an idea about funding transit after the city retreat March 13, 14. Consequently, the commission “will push pause” until after the city retreat, Slaughter said.
County commissioners invited Ronnie Mathis to the table to ask him about the current state of homelessness in Lowndes County.
Mathis, executive director of South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, said while the city counted only 67 homeless people in the area, he claims his data shows the number is more than 1,000. He said the city count was a result of poor planning and members of the homeless community not wanting to participate.
The chairman said he wants the entire homeless population to be counted in the census to get a better representation of what the actual number is. He expressed a desire for all local groups and organizations working with homelessness to come together and work on the same page.
Mathis said he is trying to do exactly that and provide the best aid possible.
