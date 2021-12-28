VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reminds residents to be a good neighbor with fireworks while celebrating the New Year.
In accordance with state law, fireworks are permitted in unincorporated Lowndes County on any day between 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m. unless doing so would violate a local jurisdiction’s noise ordinance, county officials said in a statement.
On New Year’s Eve, the time limit extends until 1 a.m. Jan. 1, they added.
"Since the legalization of rockets in Georgia, complaints regarding noise, property damage and lost pets have risen significantly," county officials said. "Lowndes County would like to remind citizens to be good neighbors. Debris from fireworks may litter surrounding properties, citizens should be mindful of local veterans that might be sensitive to noise and pet owners should bring their pets inside during periods of ignition."
Lowndes County Code Enforcement will enforce litter violations as a result of fireworks debris falling on public property or private property outside, county officials said.
Lowndes County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Lloyd Green said many violations stem from residents igniting fireworks in subdivision streets or other public property. Fireworks may not be ignited on public property without proper permitting; violators can be reported by calling 911, he added.
Lowndes County is home to a number of residents who "are sensitive to noise due to sensory processing challenges or the effects of post-traumatic stress syndrome," county officials said. "These families may make arrangements during times of expected ignition, in an effort to ease the discomfort of their loved ones. Fireworks ignition during times other than what the law provides for can have a severe, negative impact on the mental health of some."
The law requires people selling, purchasing and igniting fireworks to be at least 18 years of age. Fireworks may not be used near or on public roads, streets, highways or bridges, to include neighborhood streets. Usage by any person under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is prohibited. Further, fireworks may not be ignited within any park, historic site or recreational area owned by a government authority without issuance of a special use permit.
In the event fireworks are set off at home, county officials urge residents adhere to safety standards set by the National Council on Fireworks Safety:
– Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.
– Know the fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
– A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
– Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save alcohol for after the show.
– Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
– Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
– Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.
– Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
– Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
– Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.
– Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
– Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
For more information, please contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick, (229) 671-2400 or meghan.bariwck@lowndescounty.com.
