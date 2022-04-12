VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Fire Rescue revealed its new drafting pit during a ribbon-cutting ceremony late last week.
The project was completed as a part of SPLOST VII. Located at LCFR headquarters, the pit was designed to direct water discharged from the fire truck back into the pit.
The feature allows for long periods of pumping without wasting water or creating runoff problems, which reduces environmental impact, county officials said. The pit holds approximately 40,000 gallons of water.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said the new draft pit will support operations on Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s training facility during live burns and educational courses. In addition, the pit will serve as an additional supporting water source for firefighting activities in the areas surrounding LCFR headquarters.
“This draft pit is just another part of all the pieces that Lowndes County Commission has committed to providing for our firefighters so they can train and do everything they need to do to provide services that a growing Lowndes County is expecting from us,” Slaughter said.
The new drafting pit’s primary use will be for testing fire engines during annually required intervals and following any pump repairs. It allows fire apparatus operators to train on getting water from sources other than hydrants such as lakes, ponds or streams.
Prior to receiving the draft pit, LCFR had to rely on neighborhood departments and residents to satisfy the standards set by the state, said Billy Young, training deputy chief. Having the draft pit helps support the department’s numerous training events.
“One of the requirements of the state is to provide pump service testing. What it is with pump service testing is that the truck is ready to produce so many gallons a minute and it gives us the knowledge that the truck is doing what it is manufactured to do,” he said.
“So, not only does the draft pit provide that service with the pump testing, the biggest component to me is we’ll be able to provide even more water support if there is a fire in this area.”
Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said the addition will serve a multi-purpose role in providing needed maintenance, training and firefighting capabilities.
"Our dedicated personnel are always training to work and working to train. This new resource will enhance our fire department's efforts to provide the best services for our county’s citizens,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.