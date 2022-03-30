VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Fire Rescue will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new drafting pit.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Lowndes County Fire Rescue Station 10, 2981 U.S. Highway 84.
The new drafting pit is a part of one of many completed projects from the SPLOST VII initiative, which also included the fire department getting four new trucks back in 2016, said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County public information officer.
“The drafting pit will be utilized for future training and testing of fire apparatuses conducted by Lowndes County Fire Rescue,” she said. “Lowndes County Fire Rescue will hold a demonstration of how the drafting pit operates.”
More information will be given about the drafting pit and its purpose at the ribbon-cutting ceremony with County Manager Paige Dukes and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter scheduled to give remarks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.