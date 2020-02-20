County to host tire disposal

VALDOSTA – After rubber hits the road, where does it go?
Well, it goes to the Lowndes County Public Works.
Starting from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, and running through Saturday, Feb. 29, Lowndes County will hold a free tire disposal event for residents. Regular-sized car and truck tires, in addition to off-rims, will be accepted at the the Lowndes County Public Works at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard, according to a county statement.
Commercial, oversized and tractor/equipment will not be accepted and only 50 tires per address will be accepted, the statement read.
The program is funded by a state of Georgia scrap tire disposal grant, said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer.
For more information, contact the Lowndes County Public Works office, (229) 671-2700.
