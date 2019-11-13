VALDOSTA – Residents using MIDS for urban transit will have to find other means of transportation come 2020.
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting Tuesday evening. During discussion, the commission announced it would formally end transportation for residents from urban areas to other urban areas at the end of the year.
Since 2016, the Georgia Department of Transportation allowed the county to operate in noncompliance as long as it helped fund the urban-to-urban pickups by MIDS Transportation.
That changed in the past few months.
“GDOT says you can continue to do this until the end of 2020," said Bill Slaughter, commission chairman. "However, they will not provide funding for urban-to urban pickups.”
GDOT follows a separate interpretation of urban and rural from the city and county's understanding. Going off population density, the GDOT considers areas even past the city line as urban.
“We’re bleeding and we cannot continue to lose money," Slaughter said. "(MIDS) can’t continue to lose money, so we decided to end the program Dec. 31.”
Neither MIDS nor the county can afford to fund the venture anymore, so the service will end before New Year's Day.
“Bottom line is that the provider cannot afford to continue to do urban-to-urban and we had to end it,” Slaughter said.
Rural pickups will continue since they are funded by a different statute.
Other matters voted on during the meeting included the commission adopting a resolution to eliminate tractor trailers in downtown.
The resolution supports state lawmakers' push to end semi-truck traffic downtown. Once an alternative route for truckers is proposed and approved, GDOT will establish a date for the ban to happen.
The tractor trailer ban will take at least seven years, Lowndes County Manager Joe Pritchard said.
The commission also approved a series of grants, funding for a new $99,000 Caterpillar generator for 911 and funding to clean the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex roof.
