County tables rezoning request

VALDOSTA – Speaking on behalf of his neighbors, a Lowndes County resident raised questions about a residential rezoning request this past week during the county commission meeting.
Lowndes County commissioners tabled the issue until January.
The request involves rezoning Ballyntyne 6712 Clyattstone Road from R1 (low density residential) to R10 (suburban residential).
Developers want the rezoning to fill the 43-acre location with 105 detached single-family homes. A similar application has been filed for the location in the past.
In 2006, the applicant utilized the 107-acre space in the area and proposed the construction of 343 lots at a minimum of 6,000 square feet and four condominiums containing 48 units.
The Lowndes County Commission at that time denied the rezoning in a 2-0 vote.
The Greater Lowndes Planning Commission denied the 2006 application unanimously; however, it approved of the current application.
In opening the floor for the public hearing section, Stephen Cooper, a nearby resident in the Meadowview subdivision, spoke for himself and his neighbors.
“First and foremost, we are not opposed to growth in our part of the county,” he said. “We understand this is a desirable area to live and work,” adding the problem stems from managing the growth. Cooper said he and his neighbors want the developer and engineers to give more information on:
– What are the restrictive covenants for the new homes (including architectural ones)?
– What are the price ranges per house?
– Who is responsible for the drainage issues that may arise from the development?
– If traffic becomes a problem, will the county work to maintain neighborhood integrity?
“We are not against this development; however, we want this one to be kept in line with existing developments,” Cooper said.
Matt Phelps, civil engineer for the developer, answered some of the questions, but ultimately, commissioners took the printed list of concerns and tabled the rezoning until the next meeting in January.
All other items on public hearing agenda were approved including two rezonings at 3833 Inner Perimeter Road from R-10 to C-G (general commercial) for a self storage facility and at 3435 Bemiss Knights Academy from R-A (residential agriculture) to R-10 for a subdivision development.
All items for consideration were approved, including the rejection of a quitclaim deed affidavit received from the Branch Point subdivision’s homeowner’s association.
Mike Fletcher, engineering department head, said though the affidavit just happened to appear on his desk, the county has no need for it.
Commissioners also approved several things involving county employees such as the 2021 County Commission meeting calendar, holiday schedule, ACCG worker’s compensation insurance renewal, Symetra Life Insurance Company stop loss insurance coverage renewal and Section 125 Plan document renewal.
Veterans Day was added to the holiday schedule and worker’s compensation renewal will see a dividend credit of $17,952 bringing the premium price down from $192,711 to $174,759.
The county’s safety/loss control program contributed a 7.5% reduction to premium costs as well, bringing in an equivalent of $15,625 in additional savings.
The county replaced two high-mileage, three-quarter-ton trucks in the engineering department with new 2021 Ram 2500s from Cass Burch in Valdosta for $60,862.
The county will supply the 911 Center with a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee for $27,367 from Cass Burch to replace a sports utility vehicle given to another department.
