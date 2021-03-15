VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Commission spent the majority of its time reviewing ways to improve quality of life following a year of pandemic.
County commissioners met earlier this month at Jekyll Island for the annual retreat to review plans for the year.
The county has learned to adapt and overcome, Meghan Barwick, county public information officer, said in a statement.
“Society is changing, quality of life is surpassing the priorities of the past when people decide where to live, work and raise their families,” according to the statement.
Each commissioner has projects and topics for their respective district but the retreat discussions traditionally address what’s best for Lowndes as a whole, county officials said.
“Items are then prioritized for further discussion, development and funding during the budget process which is currently ongoing," according to the statement. “This prioritization conveys the commission’s vision to the department heads so that work can begin.”
With that notion in mind, commissioners set goals involving:
– Completion of all SPLOST VIII projects within the prescribed budget and timelines.
– Opening three full-time staffed Lowndes County fire rescue stations in the next 18 months.
– Expansion of the litter program.
– Improvements to current road maintenance programs, focusing on dirt roads.
– Improvements to water/sewer infrastructure focusing on meter replacement and customer service technology.
– The completion of an update to Lowndes’ Unified Land Development Code focused on valued growth and customer service.
– Exploration of a partnership/establishment of a youth program focused on local government services.
– Creating directives related to affordable housing initiatives that include public-private partnerships and grant opportunities.
“SPLOST VIII projects will provide new facilities and facility upgrades that will address services, recreation, public safety, culture and the arts, all of which are priorities when considering quality of life,” county officials said. “The expansion of the fire department will have a positive impact on citizen safety, emergency health care response while creating more than 50 new jobs. Water/sewer, litter control, the (Unified Land Development Code) update and affordable housing will positively impact economic development which brings quality of life full circle."
Affordable housing took priority during the retreat. It’s an important issue the community’s raised extensively, county officials said.
In general items, the county is looking to make affordable housing “a balance between density, government program funding, property values and competing programs.”
But these are just variables. According to research involving census data, affordable housing in Lowndes County will look at accommodating people at or below the $37,129 median household income and 2.6 household members.
Those are estimated values and there’s no set timeline for its completion, county officials said.
County officials also reviewed the ABM Industries energy study in which the company studied county properties’ energy usage.
The study’s overview was presented at the retreat; however, the full details will be presented at a regularly scheduled County Commission meeting. But county officials said preliminary findings are positive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.