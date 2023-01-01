VALDOSTA — Lowndes County is seeking additional funding to combat family violence and violence against women.
The Solicitor-General’s Office has received Violence Against Women Act Grant funds and has committed to continued funding for a specialized prosecutor to handle family violence and violence against women cases. The continuation grant award period is Jan. 1 — Dec. 31.
Previously, the Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the salary for this position to $60,000.00 plus benefits. The funding request for this year is considered continuation funding which usually results in funding amounts being the same as the original amount awarded during the competitive application process.
County leaders will submit a request for the increased salary and benefits in hopes the additional money will be awarded. If approved, Lowndes County would be responsible for providing matching funds of $21,611.00. If the additional funding is not awarded, and the funding amount is the same as the previous awarded amount, then Lowndes County would be responsible for a total cash match of $36,266.00 to cover the increased wages approved at the November meeting.
This will be the last year of the continuation funding and CJCC plans to release a competitive opportunity next year.
The county’s oldest storage area network has reached its end-of-life and end-of-use, resulting in commissioners approving a purchase of $356,405 for an expansion of the newest SAN acquired as a part of a public safety project.
Other county expenditures for the end of the year included Group Self Insurance Workers Compensation Fund Insurance Program renewal premium for $181,424 and the MyGov Intergovernmental agreement, the new software used by Lowndes County planning and zoning, inspections and permitting, and code enforcement for $22,894.96.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.