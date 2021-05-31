VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools has issued its last COVID-19 report for the 2020-21 academic year.
"Lowndes County Schools would like to thank our students, parents and staff for all of your efforts to keep our buildings safe and open," county school officials said in a statement. "We know this was a challenging year where we asked you to modify many aspects of your 'traditional' school experience. As usual, we united as a One Lowndes family, faced hard times, navigated tumultuous waters and emerged stronger than before. Enjoy your summer; we will see you in August."
Ten Lowndes County Schools students were quarantined and one had a confirmed COVID-19 status in last week.
The 10 quarantines were due to community exposure, school officials said in a statement released late last week.
Lowndes County Schools reported a student population of 10,502.
One new employee case was reported out of 1,390 employees. One employee was quarantined due to possible community exposure.
