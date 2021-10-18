VALDOSTA – Less than 20 students were diagnosed with COVID-19 while more than 15 students have been designated as "close contacts" in connection with the coronavirus in the Lowndes County School System, according to the system's weekly COVID-19 update.
The school system has substituted "close contacts" with what had been the number of students quarantined in past reports. The specific close contact number is 20 students due to school exposure, according to the report released Friday, Oct. 15.
Lowndes County Schools reported 14 or 0.13% of students who have a positive case of COVID-19 out of the system's student population of 10,656, according to the report.
One or 0.07% of school employees have tested positive out of 1,390 employees and none have been designated as a close contact due to possible exposure at school, according to the report.
"For the past seven days, 99.54% of our 12,046 staff and students were at school and work. Those off-campus include 17 positive cases and 38 community exposures. Virtual instruction is offered to any student while quarantined or isolated if the COVID reporting form is completed, located on our website under For Families/COVID Reporting," according to a statement issued by the Lowndes County School System.
