VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools wants to keep its students fed while they are out of class due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Recognizing many students eat two meals a day at school, Lowndes County Schools partnered with community members to provide food to students and their families during the school closure,” said Sandra Wilcher, director of student support services.
Redland Baptist, Crossroads Baptist, Abundant Life, Hahira Methodist, Called to Care, Perimeter Road Baptist, New Life Ministries, First Baptist Lake Park and Second Harvest Food Bank have all contributed to the effort, school officials said.
As of Friday afternoon, 1,530 meals or food boxes had been distributed in a variety of ways to make sure all areas had access, school officials said. Some food sites provided lunch bags while others offered food boxes to families.
Friday, 100 food boxes were delivered to families who were not able to reach a feeding site.
Visit https://one.lowndes.k12.ga.us/ for options available with more partners planning to help, school officials said.
“After we found out school was closing, within 24 hours, we had the support of community partners willing to step in and help. We have the best community with the biggest hearts,” Wilcher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.