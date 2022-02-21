VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reported 10 students have a positive case of COVID-19, according to the system's weekly COVID-19 update.
According to the report, 0.09% out of the system's 10,571 student population have a positive case of COVID-19.
There are 11 or 0.77% of school employees who have tested positive out of 1,437 employees, according to the report.
Lowndes County School System is no longer reporting the number of students and staff considered close contact due to school exposure.
"Virtual instruction is offered to any student while quarantined or isolated if the COVID reporting form is completed, located on our website under For Families/COVID Reporting," county school officials said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.