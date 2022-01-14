VALDOSTA – Nearly 200 students have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Lowndes County School System, according to the system's weekly COVID-19 update.
Lowndes County Schools reported 199 students have a positive case of COVID-19 out of the system's student population of 10,561.
According to the report released Friday, 293 students are considered close contact due to school exposure.
There are 55 school employees who have tested positive out of 1,437 employees and four have been designated as a close contact due to possible exposure at school, according to the report.
"Virtual instruction is offered to any student while quarantined or isolated if the COVID Reporting form is completed, located on our website under For Families/COVID Reporting," county school officials said.
