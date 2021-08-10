VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Education is lowering the millage rate.
This is the fifth year in a row the millage rate has been lowered, Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor said.
At a board of education meeting Monday evening, the board approved reducing the millage rate from 16.190 to 15.960 this year, a difference of 0.230 mills.
The July financial report was approved, with no month end report. During this report, the school board was presented with the Pine Grove Middle School apartment lease renewal.
The board was asked to approve the space with living quarters for the groundskeeper at the home, according to county school officials.
The board approved two new hires of one educational diagnostician special Education CARES III at central office and a K-5 teacher at Pine Grove Elementary; and the promotion of an interpreter at Lowndes Middle School to a deaf/hard of hearing teacher at Lowndes High School.
Also approved were the resignations of a third-grade teacher at Dewar Elementary School, a transportation secretary-routing assistant, a bus driver, a school nutrition manager and an assistant at Pine Grove Middle.
Two abandonments of paraprofessionals at Lowndes Middle School and one release of contract for an art teacher at Lowndes Middle School were approved, too.
The school board announced three system-wide positions were vacant including a substitute teacher for the 2021-22 school year, a substitute school nutritionist and a substitute custodian; alongside two system-wide resignations including a substitute school nutritionist and a bus driver.
In September, the Lowndes County Board of Education will hold a work session Sept. 13 and a meeting Sept. 20. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m.
