VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools has opened five school cafeterias to provide meals to students.
To minimize contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all sites are drive-throughs, according to a statement from school officials.
A drive-through was held Monday and they are also scheduled for noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, and noon-1 p.m. Friday, April 17, school officials said.
Food will be available for any student enrolled in a Lowndes County School. The schools are:
• Hahira Middle School
• Lowndes Middle School
• Pine Grove Middle School
• Moulton Branch Elementary School
• Clyattville Elementary School
Pick up near the kitchen door at each school, school officials said.
Students do not have to be with the parent at the pickup site, they added.
Meal Pickup Schedule
Wednesday: Pick up a meal for lunch Wednesday; breakfast and lunch for Thursday and breakfast for Friday.
Friday: Pick up a meal for lunch on Friday; breakfast and lunch for Saturday.
For additional resources, visit http://one.lowndes.k12.ga.us.
