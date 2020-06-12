VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools is weighing a 14% budget cut while waiting to hear official numbers from state officials.
Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor received word from the governor's office that the cut may be closer to 11% but, he added, since the state will not meet until June 15, he'd rather approve a 14% cut because the budget would be easier to amend if a smaller cut occurs.
The budget was approved unanimously, with estimated revenues at $125,675,870 and estimated expenditures at $144,523,641.31.
SPLOST saw a dip with a roughly 10% decrease in revenue from what the school received this time last year.
“I never thought I'd be thankful to say it was only down 10%,” Taylor said.
The board agreed, as the reopening continues, and visitor traffic and spending increases, special purpose local option sales tax revenues should rise again.
The consent agenda included the typical bids for items such as school nutrition renewals and improvements to current buildings. A greenhouse bid was accepted for Westside Elementary School and a large order of cases for the Chromebooks approved at the last meeting for Lowndes High School and Pine Grove.
More updates are expected from the school system after the General Assembly convenes.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
