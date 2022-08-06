VALDOSTA – Dewar Elementary School welcomed students back Friday, Aug. 5, as Lowndes County Schools returned for 2022-23 school year.
“We are very excited to welcome our students back to Dewar Elementary for an amazing school year. Our teachers and staff strive to focus not only on academics but student relationships as well," Principal Melanie Johnson said. "We’ve designed a daily morning meeting time into our master schedule which allows us the opportunity to be intentional in creating connections with every student in our building. We are also very excited to welcome parents back into our building as they play a vital role in the education of their student.”
Johnson became principal in November 2021, previously serving as assistant principal.
Some parents struggled with letting their little ones go for the first time; others were ready for their children to return to the classroom.
Baiyina Aquil, a mother of three, dropped off her pre-K, kindergarten and fourth-grade sons.
Aquil said she is happy to have all of the kids in the same place.
“All three of them are excited for the first day of school,” she said, smiling. “Especially, my kindergartner, he was nervous that he was going to be late and miss all the important moments.”
While parents and students are excited for the first day, DES teachers and staff dressed in their tie-die shirts and greeted the students with smiles.
“I’m so excited for my second year, with all the new students and teachers,” Rhiannon Yarwood, special education teacher, said. “I am looking forward to seeing previous students advance. And continuing to make an impact on new students.”
Delilah Bratcher a second-grader, said she is excited to be back playing with friends at recess and learning about science.
