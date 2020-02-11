VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Education boasted the school system's highest SPLOST collections in eight years, according to a SPLOST Revenue History report at Monday's board meeting.
The report spans both SPLOST IV and SPLOST V periods.
January's SPLOST total stood at $1,197,717.24.
In 2019, the January total was $1,145,055.48 and the current cumulative total for SPLOST V, which includes 27 months of collections, is $28,273,525.42.
As part of its regular business meeting the school board also approved personnel recommendations.
The next meeting of the Lowndes County School Board will be held March 9 at 6 p.m. Lowndes County Board of Education offices where regular meetings are held are located at 1592 Norman Drive.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
