VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Education boasted the school system's highest SPLOST collections in eight years, according to a SPLOST Revenue History report at Monday's board meeting.

The report spans both SPLOST IV and SPLOST V periods. 

January's SPLOST total stood at $1,197,717.24. 

In 2019, the January total was $1,145,055.48 and the current cumulative total for SPLOST V, which includes 27 months of collections, is $28,273,525.42.

As part of its regular business meeting the school board also approved personnel recommendations. 

The next meeting of the Lowndes County School Board will be held March 9 at 6 p.m. Lowndes County Board of Education offices where regular meetings are held are located at 1592 Norman Drive. 

Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.

